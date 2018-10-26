SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,276 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

EDIV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,721. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4581 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.