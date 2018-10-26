SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Position Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,913 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned about 1.78% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,932. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $34.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.1381 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

