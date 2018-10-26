Southwestern Energy (SWN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.13 million.

NYSE SWN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 26,571,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,122,746. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Macquarie set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

