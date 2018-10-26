Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,557 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,914 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,674 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 228,478 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,709.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $25,056.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,914.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $674,941. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.78.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.58. 10,057,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,413. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

