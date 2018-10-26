Southern Co (SO) Receives $46.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

SO opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southern will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,986,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,307 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,334,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2,035.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 861,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 821,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

