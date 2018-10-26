SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (SCSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SouthCrest Financial Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of SCSG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.20.

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthCrest Financial Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCSG shares. FIG Partners lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

