SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 24,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.59. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 49.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 155,129 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH during the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 132.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 113,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 17.2% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 169,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

