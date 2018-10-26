Sociall Trading 18.1% Lower This Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $0.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00001000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Cryptopia and FCoin. In the last week, Sociall has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150295 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00251973 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.70 or 0.09710423 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC.

