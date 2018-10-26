Snap (SNAP) PT Lowered to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,221,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,948,297. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -2.62. Snap has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $21.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $262.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Mitchell Lasky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,520,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $16,073,164.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,400,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,404,785.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,562,229 shares of company stock worth $39,164,741.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 37,157,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,385,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,968,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,981,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,014,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,727 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,367,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,756 shares during the period. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows to creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps to surface the most interesting stories from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

