SLM (SLM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in two of the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter results reflect rise in loans and higher interest income, partially offset by elevated expenses. The company’s focus on developing relevant and innovative consumer lending products to deepen ties with existing customers and attract new loan originations, seems encouraging. Also, improving economy and declining unemployment rate bode well for the long-term growth of Sallie Mae. Though, persistent increase in expenses is a major near-term concern, the company’s strong capital position and funding capabilities remain key tailwinds.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered SLM from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on SLM in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 2,552,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,887. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.18. SLM has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 22,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $246,017.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,052.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $292,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SLM by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 653,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55,014 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SLM by 39.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

