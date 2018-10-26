SJW Group (SJW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $124.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 13.00%.

NYSE SJW traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,057. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

SJW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.