Simply Good Foods (SMPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,415,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,763,000 after acquiring an additional 621,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,079 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,743,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

