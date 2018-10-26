Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.35. Silgan reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLGN shares. BidaskClub lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

SLGN traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 439,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,113. Silgan has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $493,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $50,037.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,843 shares of company stock worth $707,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Silgan by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 4.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

