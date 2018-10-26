Signature Bank (SBNY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $144.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

