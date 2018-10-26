Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $55.72 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,578,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,818 shares during the quarter. Corning makes up 5.2% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of Corning worth $55,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $51,526,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Corning by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 7,561,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 30,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,532.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,164.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,272 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,300 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

