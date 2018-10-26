Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 34,132 NCR Co. (NCR)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NCR by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 3.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NCR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NCR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

NCR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

