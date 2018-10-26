Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 28.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 49.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in IPG Photonics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP opened at $133.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.61 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

