Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,680,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.47 per share, with a total value of $61,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,823,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.57 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.