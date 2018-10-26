Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.10 million.

SIGI traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $60.00. 80,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO John J. Marchioni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,823,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.47 per share, for a total transaction of $61,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

