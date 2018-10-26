SecureCoin Trading Up 8.9% This Week (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. SecureCoin has a market cap of $64,502.00 and approximately $4,518.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000472 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SecureCoin

SRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,357,341 coins. The official website for SecureCoin is www.securechain.com . SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SecureCoin Coin Trading

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

