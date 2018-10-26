Sealed Air (SEE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.18.

SEE stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 35.36%.

In other news, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 5,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.65 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,449.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry R. Whitaker purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,316.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock worth $262,654. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 899,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 71.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

