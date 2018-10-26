Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,166,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 194,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,051. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th were issued a $0.3668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

