Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 15.2% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.37. The company had a trading volume of 396,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,430. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.78 and a one year high of $58.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were given a $0.1924 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th.

