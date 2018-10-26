Schlumberger (SLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The pipeline bottleneck problem in the Permian Basin has been hurting the Schlumberger’s operations in U.S. shale plays. The company expects the problem associated with the takeaway capacity constraint to last over a year. Also, the company’s weakness in the hydraulic fracturing space made it unable to secure more profit from the growing region. The steady reduction in well productivity in the U.S. shale plays can lead to lower levels of fracking activities in the future. Moreover, the company’s total debt is almost five times its total cash balances. Compared to the peer group, the company has higher long-term debt to capital ratio, reflecting a levered balance sheet. Additionally, Schlumberger’s rising project startup costs stemming from mobilization and reactivation of equipment possesses threats for its profit levels. Given these headwinds, Schlumberger seems like a risky bet that investors should exit.”

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $80.35. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Schlumberger by 3,884.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

