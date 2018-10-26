Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 2,713,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,289.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,344 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 30,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,382. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.