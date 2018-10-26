Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $807.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will announce $807.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $771.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $843.52 million. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $919.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.06 million. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.09 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SAFM. BidaskClub raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Sanderson Farms from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Stephens raised Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. 3,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.29. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $96,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

