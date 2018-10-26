Sally Beauty (SBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sally Beauty has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company is adopting several initiatives to stoke top-line growth. It is on track with the transformation plan aimed at reducing cost and focusing on the core categories — hair color and hair care. In this regard, it has launched new Sally Beauty Loyalty Program and a new point-of-sale system for both its segments. As a result, management continues to expect double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for fiscal 2018. Also, it has been pursuing strategic acquisitions, the latest being H. Chalut Ltée. However, the company is grappling with soft sales that can be attributable to dismal comps at the SBS and BSG segments in the quarter. Further, management expects same store sales to decline further in fiscal 2018. Moreover, the company witnessed contraction in gross margin for the past two quarters due to a negative revenue mix shift and rise in coupon redemption.”

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. beau lowered Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.15. 54,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,464. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $996.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.