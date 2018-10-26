Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $892,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $1,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,376,500 shares of company stock valued at $447,729,850. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAIL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Sailpoint Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.69.

Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 614.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

