Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 779,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,864,000 after purchasing an additional 79,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,258 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $265.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $248.03 and a 12 month high of $312.65.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

