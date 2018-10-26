Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 7,921.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 119.0% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 208,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 196.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 96,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,245 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HDS opened at $37.11 on Friday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

