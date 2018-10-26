Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (TOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teekay Offshore Partners worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 179.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 34,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 50,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 29.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 256,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOO opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $873.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 2.60.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.19 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Teekay Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOO. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Teekay Offshore Partners Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

