Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Crown Crafts were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 668,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 13th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Nanci Freeman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,473.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,451 shares of company stock worth $153,200. Corporate insiders own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

