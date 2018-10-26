Relx (REL) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.digitallook.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on the stock.

REL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,615 ($21.10) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,685 ($22.02) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.14 ($22.96).

LON REL traded down GBX 20.50 ($0.27) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,531.50 ($20.01). 5,505,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,784 ($23.31).

Relx (LON:REL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Relx had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 91.18%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

