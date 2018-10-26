Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at FIG Partners

FIG Partners upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.42. 10,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $270.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $161,225. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,011,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,638,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.