RedCoin (RED) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One RedCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, RedCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. RedCoin has a market cap of $38,233.00 and $113.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00807792 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011165 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003633 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019862 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About RedCoin

RedCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. The official website for RedCoin is redcoin.pw

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

