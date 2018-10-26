Raytheon (RTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Raytheon updated its FY 2018 guidance to $10.01-10.11 EPS.

RTN traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.89. 4,137,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,158. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $170.73 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

