Chemical Financial (CHFC) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Chemical Financial from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Chemical Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CHFC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.76. 545,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,507. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemical Financial will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Chemical Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemical Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 44,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Chemical Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chemical Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemical Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Chemical Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemical Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.