Raymond James & Associates Sells 8,977 Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 26.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 99.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 79.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 165,379 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tallgrass Energy GP in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tallgrass Energy GP by 59.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 984,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 367,235 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy GP stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.88. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $28.94.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

