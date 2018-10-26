Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 9,656 Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter valued at $830,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,813,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF in the second quarter valued at $325,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $56.70.

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

