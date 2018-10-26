Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,321 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,387,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Badger Meter by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 155,838 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $129,933.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $328,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

