PS Business Parks Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th.

PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

PSB opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $103.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.03 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 54.22%. As a group, analysts predict that PS Business Parks will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,789 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $357,494.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $451,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,949. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

