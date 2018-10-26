PS Business Parks Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th.
PS Business Parks has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PS Business Parks has a payout ratio of 65.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PS Business Parks to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.
PSB opened at $132.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $107.91 and a 1 year high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
PSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.
In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,789 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $357,494.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $451,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,949. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of June 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states and a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
