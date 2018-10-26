ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Trading Up 10.1%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) were up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $53.87. Approximately 18,851,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,686,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 240.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 183.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 200.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.