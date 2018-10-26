ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO) Trading Down 6%

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) traded down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.08 and last traded at $105.61. 3,437,516 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,191,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.38.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1201 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.