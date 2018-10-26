PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $731.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post $731.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $725.50 million to $736.45 million. PRA Health Sciences reported sales of $582.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $722.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 126,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 59,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 313,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,704. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

