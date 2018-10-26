Power Integrations Inc (POWI) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Power Integrations stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.91. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $53.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

In related news, Director Balakrishnan S. Iyer sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $404,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $35,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,838.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,314 shares of company stock worth $828,001 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

