Post Holdings Inc (POST) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Post were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POST. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Post during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of POST stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.14. Post Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Post had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

