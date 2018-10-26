Polar Power (POLA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Polar Power Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling direct current power, systems and cooling systems for telecommunications, military, hybrid power station, DC marine and rapid charging electric vehicle. Its product portfolio includes DC generators, Marine DC generators, DC alternators, Li-ion batteries and generator accessories. Polar Power Inc. is headquatered in Gardena, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Polar Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ POLA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,394. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Polar Power has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $58.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.81 and a beta of -0.51.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polar Power will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

