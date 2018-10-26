Pluralsight (PS) Announces Earnings Results

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. Pluralsight updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.10)-($0.09) EPS and its FY18 guidance to ($0.63)-($0.60) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $21.60 on Friday. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pluralsight stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Pluralsight from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. First Analysis reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

