Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.94 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.69.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,045,311.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

