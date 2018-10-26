Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 610,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,408. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $54.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

